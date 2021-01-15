GOA vs SAU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GOA vs SAU Dream11 Best Picks / GOA vs SAU Dream11 Captain / GOA vs SAU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

GOA vs SAU Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the Elite D group, Goa will go up against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 today. After losing to Madhya Pradesh in their opening match, Goa bounced back with an impressive win against the Services in the previous game. They will try to carry the momentum in their next match, but it is not going to be easy considering the great form Saurashtra are in. They have won both the matches they have played so far and will try to keep the streak going. The match will be played at 7 pm IST at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra Live Streaming

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq ALi Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Live Score / Scorecard

GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Match Details

January 15 – 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra captain: Amit Verma

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra vice-captain: Prerak Mankad

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra wicketkeeper: Avi Barot

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra batsmen: Amogh Sunil Desai, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arpit Vasavada

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra all-rounders: Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra bowlers: Ashok Dinda, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya

GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa probable playing 11 against Saurashtra: Amogh Sunil Desai, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg , Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda

GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Saurashtra probable playing 11 against Goa: Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (WK), Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Parth Chauhan , Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya