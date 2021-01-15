GOA vs SAU Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
GOA vs SAU Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
GOA vs SAU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GOA vs SAU Dream11 Best Picks / GOA vs SAU Dream11 Captain / GOA vs SAU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
GOA vs SAU Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the Elite D group, Goa will go up against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 today. After losing to Madhya Pradesh in their opening match, Goa bounced back with an impressive win against the Services in the previous game. They will try to carry the momentum in their next match, but it is not going to be easy considering the great form Saurashtra are in. They have won both the matches they have played so far and will try to keep the streak going. The match will be played at 7 pm IST at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra Live Streaming
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq ALi Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.
GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Saurashtra: Match Details
January 15 – 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra captain: Amit Verma
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra vice-captain: Prerak Mankad
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra wicketkeeper: Avi Barot
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra batsmen: Amogh Sunil Desai, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arpit Vasavada
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra all-rounders: Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs SAU Dream11 team for Goa vs Saurashtra bowlers: Ashok Dinda, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya
GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa probable playing 11 against Saurashtra: Amogh Sunil Desai, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg , Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda
GOA vs SAU Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Saurashtra probable playing 11 against Goa: Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (WK), Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Parth Chauhan , Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking