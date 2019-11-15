Goal is to be Battle Hardened For India Series in 2022: Langer
Beating India in India in 2022 is the ultimate goal for Australia, according to coach Justin Langer. Australia had recently announced their squad for the home Test series against Pakistan and Langer said that the management is currently shaping a squad in the hopes that it would be mature enough to win in India come 2022.
Goal is to be Battle Hardened For India Series in 2022: Langer
Beating India in India in 2022 is the ultimate goal for Australia, according to coach Justin Langer. Australia had recently announced their squad for the home Test series against Pakistan and Langer said that the management is currently shaping a squad in the hopes that it would be mature enough to win in India come 2022.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Happy With My Rhythm & Clear Mindset: Mitchell Starc Ahead of Pakistan Series
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
Marcus Harris Dropped, Joe Burns Recalled in Australia Squad for Pakistan Series
Cricketnext Staff | November 12, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Australia on Track to End T20 World Cup Drought at Home: Adam Gilchrist
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings