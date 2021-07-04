GOAT Alert: #MithaliTheGOAT Trends on Twitter After India Skipper Shatters World Record

Team India skipper Mithali Raj rewrote the record book once again as she became the highest-run scorer across formats, during the third ODI against England on Saturday. She slammed an unbeaten 75 to take her team to the first win of the tour, and surpassed the career tally of former England skipper Charlotte Edwards as well.

Mithali now became the world’s most prolific batter in women’s internationals, overtaking Edwards’ 10,273 runs. As soon as she achieved this feat, #MithaliTheGOAT started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets:

GOAT @M_Raj03Congratulations skipper is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. The Name is Raj Mithali Raj. #MithaliRaj#MithaliTheGOAT pic.twitter.com/fcv3PAdyjz — Kalpana. (@Kalpana0247) July 3, 2021

#ENGWvINDW I don't know why but I like women's cricket more than men's cricket these days… brilliant batting @M_Raj03 #MithaliTheGOAT— The Infinity (@TheInfi19889952) July 3, 2021

As far as the ODIs are concerned, Mithali leads the charts too with 7304 runs at an average of 51.80. She also has seven hundreds to her name. The second spot is occupied by England’s Charlotte Edwards again. Surprisingly Mithali has only six ducks to her name.

