GOC vs ARI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021, August 14, 12:00 PM IST

GOC vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Goteborg City and Ariana CC: The 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo is heading towards its conclusion and within a few days, we will have a winner. The first semi-final of the T10 Championship will be played between Goteborg City and Ariana CC. The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 14, Saturday at 12:00 pm IST.

Goteborg City have enjoyed a tremendous ride in the tournament thus far. The team finished at the top of the Group B points table after winning eight out of their nine league games. Goteborg confirmed a place for themselves in the semi-final after scripting an emphatic win over Jonkoping by 12 runs in the quarter-final.

Ariana CC, on the other hand, have also performed brilliantly. They finished at the second position in the Group A points table with 12 points under their belt. Ariana defeated Malmohus by eight wickets in the quarter-final. Both Goteborg City and Ariana CC will now be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the semi-finals also to proceed to the final of the event.

Ahead of the match between Goteborg City and Ariana CC; here is everything you need to know:

GOC vs ARI Telecast

The Goteborg City vs Ariana CC match will not be broadcast in India.

GOC vs ARI Live Streaming

The match between GOC vs ARI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

GOC vs ARI Match Details

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Goteborg City and Ariana CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 14, Saturday at 12:00 pm IST.

GOC vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rahim Safi

Vice-captain - Nusratullah Sultan

Suggested Playing XI for GOC vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nusratullah Sultan

Batsmen: Mahmood Babar, Bashir Ahmed, Abu Zar

All-rounders: Baz Mohammad, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi

Bowlers: Yusuf Sahak, Absar Khan, Asghar Khan, Hasibur Rahman

GOC vs ARI Probable XIs

Goteborg City: Danyal Siddiqui, Sachin Patkar, Rahim Safi, Shadhin Mahmud, Shehzad Aslam (wk), Harinder Singh, Asghar Khan, Hasibur Rahman, Qasir Mahmood, Mahib Shahin, Abu Zar (c)

Ariana CC: Nusratullah Sultan (c & wk), Hamed Arabzai, Absar Khan, Atif Muhammad, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Mahmood Babar, Bashir Ahmed, Dawood Shirzad, Jamal Daftani, Wahid Sharifi, Yusuf Sahak

