​GOC vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10 Malmo, August 7, 04:00 pm IST

GOC vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Goteborg City and Landskrona ECS T10 Malmo match: Goteborg City and Landskrona will be making their debut in the ongoing ECS T10 Malmo series on Saturday, August 7. The two sides are a part of Group B in the league. The match will start from 4:00 pm IST at theLandskrona Cricket Ground.

Mohammad Rahat, Dinesh Raju, Rejin Balachandran, and Harinder Singh will be the players to watch out for in the Goteborg City team. Cricket fans are also expecting some spectacular performances from Saghar Muhammad Hanif, Javid Khan Shenwari, Imran Razzaq Kiyani, and Mayank Chauhan from the Landskrona side.

The batting line up of both the sides is quite strong, so it is obvious that the cricket fans will be expecting a gripping game. The winning team will be able to open their point bank with their debut match and will get a lead from the very beginning.

Ahead of the match between Goteborg City and Landskrona here is everything you need to know:

GOC vs LAN Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

GOC vs LAN Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on the Fancode website and app.

GOC vs LAN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 7 at Landskrona Cricket Ground. The game will start at 04:00 PM IST.

GOC vs LAN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Saghar Muhammad

Vice-Captain: Dinesh Raju

Suggested Playing XI for GOC vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Shadhin Mahmud

Batsmen – Hanif, Imran Razzaq Kiyani, Mohammad Rahat, Saghar Muhammad

All-rounders – Harinder Singh, Dinesh Raju, Rejin Balachandran

Bowlers – Sushant Kumar Devata, Mahib Shahin, Sumanth Raghavendra

GOC vs LAN Probable XIs

Goteborg City: Harinder Singh, Rejin Balachandran, Abu Zar, Aslam Adnan, Mahib Shahin, Raheem Khan, Ahsad Ali, Shadhin Mahmud, Shehzad Islam, Mohammad Rahat, Dinesh Raju,

Landskrona: Javid Khan Shenwari, Mayank Chauhan, Palash Jha, Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi, Sushant Kumar Devata, Sushant Kumar Devata, Varun Dhingra, Nadeem Tariq Khan, Imran Razzaq Kiyani, Saghar Muhammad Hanif, Nishant Raj.

