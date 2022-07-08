GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction For APL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 8, 6:30 PM IST

GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Andhra Premier League 2022 match between Godavari Titans and Rayalaseema Kings: Godavari Titans will play against Rayalaseema Kings in the sixth match of the Andhra Premier League 2022. The game with be hosted at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday, July 8.

Godavari Titans made a stunning start to the T20 Championship. They defeated Coastal Riders in the curtain-raiser by two runs. Batting first, the Titans scored 115 runs in their 20 overs. In the second innings, the opposition added 32 runs to the scoreboard in seven overs while losing two wickets. As the game was interrupted by rain, Godavari Titans were declared winners due to VJD method.

Rayalaseema Kings failed to make an impact in their first game. The team lost to Uttarandhara Lions by five wickets as they couldn’t defend 99 runs. Kings finally opened their account in their last match by defeating Coastal Riders. Batters posted 155 runs in the first innings to propel Kings to a victory by 28 runs.

GOD vs RYLS Telecast

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings game will not be telecast in India.

GOD vs RYLS Live Streaming

The GOD vs RYLS fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOD vs RYLS Match Details

Godavari Titans and Rayalaseema Kings will play against each other at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 6:30 pm IST on July 8, Friday.

GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: SK Ismail

Vice-Captain: Jarajapu Durgakumar

Suggested Playing XI for GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: M Vamsi, Girinath Reddy

Batters: Guramkonda Jayavardhan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shaik Rasheed

All-rounders: Jarajapu Durgakumar, KV Sasikanth, Nagullulri Madhav

Bowlers: SK Ismail, Hemanth Reddy, V Srikanth

GOD vs RYLS2 Probable XIs

Godavari Titans: SK Ismail, Dinesh Chandra, M Vamsi (wk), Dheeraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Y Sandeep, Yadla Girish Vasu, Poda Yashwanth, Hemanth Reddy, KV Sasikanth (c), Garimella Teja

Rayalaseema Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Abhishek Reddy, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Guramkonda Jaravardhan Jayavardhan, V Srikanth, Santosh Kumar, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Nagullulri Madhav, Adivishnu Surya, Girinath Reddy (c), KN Prudhvi Rah (wk)

