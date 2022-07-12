GOD vs UTL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Andhra Premier League 2022, July 12, 6:30 PM IST

GOD vs UTL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Andhra Premier League 2022 match between Godavari Titans and Uttarandhra Lions: Godavari Titans will clash against Uttarandhra Lions in the 14th match of the Andhra Premier League 2022. The game of cricket with be hosted at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, July 12.

Titans and Lions are struggling in the tournament. Both the teams are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Godavari Titans are at the bottom of the table with just one victory from four league matches. The team will be searching for momentum on Tuesday after losing its last games against Vizag Warriors and Bezawada Tigers.

Uttarandhra Lions have also collected six points from one victory and two losses. They suffered a loss at the hands of Vizag Warriors in their most recent game by four wickets. The team failed to defend a total of 176 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between the Godavari Titans and Uttarandhra Lions, here is everything you need to know:

GOD vs UTL Telecast

Godavari Titans vs Uttarandhra Lions game will not be telecast in India.

GOD vs UTL Live Streaming

The GOD vs UTL fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOD vs UTL Match Details

Godavari Titans and Uttarandhra Lions will play against each other at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST on July 12, Tuesday.

GOD vs UTL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Garimella Teja

Vice-Captain: KV Sasikanth

Suggested Playing XI for GOD vs UTL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Srikar Bharat

Batters: Dheeraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yara Sandeep, C Kranthi Kumar

All-rounders: KV Sasikanth, Garimella Teja, Shoaib Md Khan

Bowlers: Poda Yashwanth, Dinesh Chandra, Y Pramod

GOD vs UTL2 Probable XIs

Godavari Titans: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Yara Sandeep, Devandla Sriram, KV Sasikanth, Garimella Teja, Shaik Abdulla, Dinesh Chandra, Poda Yashwanth, Yadla Girish Vasu, Dheeraj Kumar

Uttarandhra Lions: Srikar Bharat, Sanaboyina Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Gutta Rohit, P Subramnayam, Mohammad Rafi, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Y Pramod, Uddaraju Varma, Shoaib Md Khan, Sk Noor Basha

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here