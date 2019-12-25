Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Goes Unnoticed Sometimes: Ganguly Hails Decade's Highest Wicket-taker Ashwin

Board of Control for Cricket in India president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

IANS |December 25, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Ganguly tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram post by the International Cricket Council (ICC) listing the top wicket takers of the decade. Ashwin sits on top with 564 scalps.

"Most international wickets for ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. (sic.)" said Ganguly in the tweet.

Ashwin is also the only spinner in the list. England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad come second and third with 535 and 525 wickets respectively.

New Zealand's Tim Southee and Trent Boult are fourth and fifth with 472 and 458 wickets respectively.

Since making his international debut in 2010, Ashwin has gone on to establish himself as one of the most prolific bowlers in the world. He may have lost his place in India's ODI and T20I teams but has only gone from strength to strength in Test cricket. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and 350 wickets in Test cricket.

