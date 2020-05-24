Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Going Ahead with IPL Important as it will Improve Mood of Fans: Shikhar Dhawan

The BCCI, the richest cricket body in the world, had said it would consider staging the cash-rich IPL in October-November if the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia gets postponed.

Cricketnext Staff |May 24, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is eagerly waiting on the green light for IPL 2020 as he feels it will have very big impact on the morale of the fans, especially due to the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hopefully, the IPL will happen. I always think in a positive manner. It will be really good if the tournament goes ahead... the security of everyone will need to be taken care of. If it happens, it will be really good as it brings a lot of positivity," Dhawan told Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews in an Instagram live video chat.

"It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood... it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," he added.

Playing matches behind closed doors has been suggested as an option as authorities continue to work hard towards resumption of the sport. Before coronavirus abruptly halted cricket in March, Australia played New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) without spectators.

"Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time, it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now," said Dhawan.

"Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling," he added.

Earlier in the week, Sports Minister Rijiju spoke specifically about the IPL and said that it is up to the government to take a call about hosting any tournament in the country.

"In India the government has to take a call and it will be depending on the situation of the pandemic, how we progress as a nation," Rijiju told India Today.

"We can't put health of the nation at risk just because we want sporting events to be held. Our focus is fighting COVID-19 and at the same time we will have to work a mechanism to get back to normalcy. It is difficult to confirm dates but I am sure we will have some kind of sporting events this year.”

“We have been working for quite some time now to resume sporting activities but before that we have to think about practice and training. We are not going to have a tournament kind of situation immediately,” Rijiju explained.

The BCCI, the richest cricket body in the world, had said it would consider staging the cash-rich IPL in October-November if the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia gets postponed.

The IPL is worth almost $530 million to the BCCI and attracts the best international and Indian cricketers. It was scheduled to start at the end of March but was indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic.

