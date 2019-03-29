Will be 'Bloody Hard' to Select Our World Cup Squad: Finch

Loading...
The star duo is available for selection, but Australia's top order has been in superb form in recent times. Captain Finch has put poor form behind and made 479 runs from his last six games, including two centuries and two 90s. Fellow opener Usman Khawaja was the Player-of-the-Series in the recent ODI series win in India with 383 runs including two tons.
"It is bloody hard," Finch said of the selection conundrum. "Especially when the side is playing so well, it's going to be difficult. No matter who it is. I will definitely have my views - and Justin (Langer, the coach) and I, we talk all the time, every day about selections and team make-ups, different scenarios and things like that.
"At the end of the day, they're the selectors and it's an incredibly tough decision. Whatever balance you go with in that 15-man squad (for the World Cup), there's going to be some very unlucky blokes out there."
Shaun Marsh too has been among the runs, scoring an unbeaten 91 in the first ODI in Pakistan. Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell have also made vital contributions, giving the Australian team a settled outlook. It has resulted in Australia winning consecutive series against India and Pakistan, Finch said it's important to maintain continuity.
"That probably goes under the radar a little bit when you're looking at teams that have been successful in the past," he said. "England have had a great four years since the last World Cup, but they've had a very settled side. India are no different.
"I think leading up to the 2015 World Cup, we'd had the same 15 players for a good 18 months or so. That goes a long way - not just to your culture but just an understanding of how each other plays. How Maxi (Maxwell) is going to play in this scenario or how I'm going to play or SOS (Marsh) or Uzzie (Khawaja). It just helps out a lot and it's been great that we've had a really similar squad for quite a while now."
Australia have sealed the five-match ODI series against Pakistan with victories in the first three games.
First Published: March 29, 2019, 10:11 AM IST