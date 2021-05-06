Going to Miss the Bubble Family, Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Posts Pic With '5AM Club'

The BCCI was forced to postpone the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League indefinitely on Tuesday, May 4, after a number of players tested positive inside IPL’s bio-secure bubble. With the tournament suspended, players slowly started moving out of the bubble and started heading home. Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wide who was with the RCB contingent as the franchise allowed families to travel with the cricketers, on the day of leaving the bubble took to social media to post pictures of her with her ‘5 am Club’ bubble famly

Dhanashree posted several pictures with her husband, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell on Instagram and introduced the group as ‘The 5 am club’ and wrote that she was going to miss the ‘bubble family’.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) convened an emergency meeting with the IPL General Council on Tuesday and decided to suspend the IPL 2021 with immediate effect to safeguard the wellbeing of all the players and stakeholders involved.

The decision came after Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals tested positive on Tuesday. On Monday, two KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrior had tested positive for the deadly virus due to which the game between KKR and RCB had to be postponed.

At the time when IPL 2021 was suspended, RCB were third on the points table after winning five of their seven league games. Chennai Super Kings were in the second position and leading the pack was Delhi Capitals.

While the Indian players are easily moving back to their respective homes, a few of the overseas players are facing difficulties making their way to their homeland.

Many of New Zealand’s top players are trying to travel to the United Kingdom where they are due to play a Test series against England next month before contesting the World Test Championship against India. While Australians are most likely to be moved to either Sri Lanka or the Maldives before they could go back home with borders shut for people coming from the sub-continent.

A host of England players have already touched down in the UK and will now undergo quarantine in an assigned hotel near the airport for at least ten days. England ODI and T20 skipper Eoin Morgan along with Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan will board the flights from Mumbai in the next 24 to 48 hours.

