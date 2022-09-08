'Golden Ton, Priceless Smile': Sunil Chhetri Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli

Indian football super Sunil Chhetri was in awe of cricketer Virat Kohli’s magnificent ton in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan and he took to social media to express his appreciation for the Indian batsman.

“You can delay class all you want to, don’t even think of denying it. That ton? Worth it’s weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ. @iamVkohli” Chhetri’s update on social media read.

That ton? Worth it’s weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ. @imVkohli — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 8, 2022

Indian racked up a mammoth 212 for the loss of 2 wickets riding on Kohli’s century.

The former Indian captain scored an unbeaten 122 runs off just 61 deliveries. His innings rolled back the years as he notched up 12 fours and 6 sixers.

India have had a difficult outing in Dubai, the venue of this year’s Asia Cup contest.

India started the tournament on a successful note with a resounding win over arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare thanks to Hardik Pandya’s brilliance with the bat and the ball.

India went on to register another win in their game against Hong Kong by a large margin of 40 runs.

Team India earned the right to contest in the Super 4 of the Asia cup, but things started to unravel for the men in blue.

India’s first Super 4 game was a rematch against Pakistan and this time the results would turn out to be different as Pakistan romped to a win with just a single delivery to spare after Arshdeep Singh dropped a catch at a crucial juncture in the game.

Things turned from bad to worse for the Indian cricket team as they went lost their subsequent match against Sri Lanka as the island nation’s team managed to win by 6 wickets knocking India out of the Asia Cup.

The dead-rubber match against Afghanistan was a game to remember for India though as Kohli got his century after a prolonged wait while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar found some prodigal swing to pick up 5 wickets in his 4 overs, conceding a mere 4 runs to finish the game with an insane economy rate of 1.00.

Indian cricket team’s next assignment is a three-match t20 series against visitors Australia set to get underway on the 20th of September.

