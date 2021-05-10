CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Gone to Visit My Relatives' - Unmukt Chand Quashes Claim He's Eyeing Cricket Career in USA

Unmukt Chand said he did travel to USA but it was a 'leisure' trip.

India U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand has rejected reports he’s exploring to continue his cricket career in USA, a claim made by former Pakistan cricketer Sami Aslam recently. According to Aslam, several India cricketers including Chand and his India U-19 teammates Smit Patel and Harmeet Singh have arrived in USA to play in its T20 league.

However, Chand said he did travel to USA but it was a ‘leisure’ trip. He though admitted to have gone for a few practice sessions. “I had gone to the USA to visit my relatives, and of course when there, I went for a bat or two — just to practise. I had gone to the training session just because I had come here, but I have done nothing like signing anything in the USA,” Chand told Indianexpress.com.

“This trip is nothing but a leisure tour,” he added.

Smit and Harmeet though are part of official Major League Cricket practice games.

Aslam, 25, quit Pakistan cricket in December 2020 to move to USA and reboot his cricket career. In an interview to Pakpassion.net,  he claimed that 30 or 40 foreign players have arrived in the country from various parts of the world to explore career opportunities.

“30 or 40 foreign players have arrived in America recently. A few former Under-19 Indian players have also arrived, including Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel and Harmeet Singh,” Aslam was quoted as saying. “There are many players from South Africa over here now who have played a lot of First-class cricket in their homeland. Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is also here. The set-up and system are very impressive and well structured. USA Cricket is really putting in a huge effort to improve cricket in America and to move it forward. It will take time for them to reach the higher levels, but the standard of cricket in America is improving fast.”

BCCI though doesn’t allow for the participation of Indian cricketers in foreign leagues unless they officially announce retirements from all forms of cricket.

