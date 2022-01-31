'Good But They Are Lacking...': Shoaib Akhtar on The Difference Between India And Pakistan Fast Bowlers

Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar has praised India’s ever-improving pace attack but thinks they still are behind their Pakistan counterparts when it comes to exhibiting aggression and energy. Akhtar broke into international reckoning as a tearaway pacer and he breached the 100 mph barrier but his promising career was plagued by a series of injuries.

Speaking during a podcast, Akhtar said that Indian team is churning out quality pacers but they lack in energy.

“There is a difference between Pakistan and India. The Indians are producing good fast bowlers, but what they are lacking is the rare energy - that anger on your face, that attitude that I am going to just kill you," Akhtar claimed.

“The idols that we have, the food, the environment, the attitude. At the same time, you have people like me who are full of energy. It gives us pleasure to bowl quick,” he added.

He also pointed out the dietary habits as one of the primary reasons why Pakistan pacers have been more energetic and lethal. “You become what you eat, right? My nation eats lots of animals and we end up being like animals. When it comes to fast bowlers, we just run in like lions," he said.

Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan between 1997 and 2011. He took a combined 444 wickets across formats.

