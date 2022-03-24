'Good Combination up Top': Coach Jayawardena Heaps Praise as Rohit Sharma Reveals MI Opening Pair for IPL 2022

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are gearing up for their opening encounter at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Delhi Capitals on March 27. Under the watchful eyes of head coach Mahela Jayawardene, the Rohit Sharma-led side is sweating it out in the nets to have a rollicking start to their campaign. The focus will be majorly on the skipper who will enter the contest after being named as the Indian captain across formats

Prior to their campaign opener, Rohit revealed MI’s opening pair for the first game. While addressing a presser on Wednesday, he stated that he will bat at top of the order along with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

“I will open the batting. I’ve been doing that in the past so I’m looking forward to open with Ishan,” Rohit said.

Backing the MI skipper, head coach Jayawardene said, “I think Rohit and Ishan is a good combination up top and Ishan is also a wicketkeeper, and there are very few who can bat in the top-three.”

Rohit and Ishan opening the MI innings leaves the likes of Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav to strengthen the middle order. While the Caribbean batter has joined the training camp in Mumbai, Suryakumar is yet to chip in as he is nursing thumb fracture which he suffered during the T20Is against West Indies at home. He has been at the National Cricket Academy, undergoing a rehabilitation program.

When asked about Suryakumar’s availability, Rohit said, “Surya is at the NCA at the moment. He is recovering well. He will be here soon and yeah, I can’t give you his availability right now… whether he will be there to play the first game or not, but yeah, we are trying to get him here as soon as possible once we have the clearance from NCA.”

The IPL 2022 begins at the Wankhede Stadium with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

