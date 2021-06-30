‘Good Experience’: Rishabh Pant Watches England Beat Germany at Euro 2020 | See Pictures

Ahead of the England Tests, India cricketers have been given two-week off by the team management before reassembling for the high-profile series which reportedly will also kickstart the second ICC World Test Championship as well. The cricketers are making most of the free-time before reentering the bio-bubble with few spending time with their families visiting tourist attractions.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant decided to catch up on some football as he planned a day out with his friends to watch Euro 2020 last-16 clash between England and Germany on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. Pant was among the capacity crowd at the famous venue to witness Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scoring late in the second half to fire England into the quarterfinals where they will now face Ukraine on Sunday.

“Good experience watching ⚽️. vs ," Pant captioned a series of photos he shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

The Indian team has been in UK for nearly a month now having arrived earlier in June for the elongated tour comprising six Tests which got underway when they played New Zealand in the final of the inaugural WTC in Southampton.

India went on to lose the rain-marred contest by eight wickets with New Zealand becoming the first ever world Test champions. However, the Virat Kohli’s men will be eager to get over the defeat as they will soon be gearing up for a five-match Test series against hosts England starting in the first week of August.

The series will be part of the next WTC cycle with India scheduled to face England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as part of the championship.

Overall, India, who finished the WTC table at the top, will play 19 Tests - the second most in the cycle after England’s 21.

The venue and schedule of the final will be decided later.

