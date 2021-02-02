Good Things Happen to Good People: VVS Laxman Overjoyed with T Natarajan's Success

Natarajan was one of the cricketers who got the grandest welcome on arrival from Australia and on Tuesday he thanked everyone in his hometown for the reception he received.

VVS Laxman has seen T Natarajan's rise. He played a crucial role in bringing the then 27-year old to Sunrisers Hyderabad later he saw him grow from the sidelines. And now as this youngster is making a name for himself, Laxman is absolutely overjoyed with his success.

"Good things happen to good people. I feel Natarajan deserves every bit of it. For us, Nattu waited initially because he didn't get an opportunity to play for Sunrisers whereas the start of the camp in Dubai because of the lockdown, we had a 2 weeks camp. Right from that first day in that camp, he was in excellent rhythm which means even during the lockdown, he was working on his fitnesa and even his bowling. He looked in fantastic rhythm while some of the other bowlers were not. And then he got to play for us right from the first match.

What impressed me the most, which is very important if you have to perform at the highest level is the mental strength and the fortitude which is required. He displayed. Once Bhuvi left us because of an injury, he bowled the tough overs for us and once you do that you're ready and prepared and he got the self belief. Because of that, I felt he got the opportunities, even though he went there as net bowler, he got the opportunities to play the ODI, then the T20Is and the Test match. He was ready for that," Laxman told Boria Majumdar on Sports Today.

