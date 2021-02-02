- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Good Things Happen to Good People: VVS Laxman Overjoyed with T Natarajan's Success
Natarajan was one of the cricketers who got the grandest welcome on arrival from Australia and on Tuesday he thanked everyone in his hometown for the reception he received.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 5:39 PM IST
VVS Laxman has seen T Natarajan's rise. He played a crucial role in bringing the then 27-year old to Sunrisers Hyderabad later he saw him grow from the sidelines. And now as this youngster is making a name for himself, Laxman is absolutely overjoyed with his success.
ALSO READ - India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's Astronomical Numbers At Home Coincide With India's Domination
"Good things happen to good people. I feel Natarajan deserves every bit of it. For us, Nattu waited initially because he didn't get an opportunity to play for Sunrisers whereas the start of the camp in Dubai because of the lockdown, we had a 2 weeks camp. Right from that first day in that camp, he was in excellent rhythm which means even during the lockdown, he was working on his fitnesa and even his bowling. He looked in fantastic rhythm while some of the other bowlers were not. And then he got to play for us right from the first match.
ALSO READ - Anil Kumble's Gameplan from 2017 That Helped Cheteshwar Pujara Tackle Nathan Lyon
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking