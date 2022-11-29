'Good Times Ahead': Jasprit Bumrah Shares Photo on Instagram, Hints at Comeback

Indian fans have been desperately waiting for Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the team. While there is no official word on Bumrah’s fitness, the ace pacer may have shared a big update on his return. Bumrah tweeted a happy picture of himself enjoying the sunset. “Good times ahead," the pacer wrote in the caption. The tweet soon became a big talking point as innumerable Indian cricket fans started speculating about Bumrah’s possible return to international cricket.

good times ahead ✨️ pic.twitter.com/ccivV3kX7d— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 27, 2022

Team India missed Bumrah’s services at the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. The scene has not been much different for Indian fans either. There is no update on Bumrah’s return but his latest post has certainly offered Indian cricket fans a reason to cheer.

One Twitter user wrote that Bumrah is now set to win the purple cap in the next edition’s Indian Premier League (IPL). “Purple cap In IPL loading For Bumrah,” read the comment.

Purple Cap In IPL Loading For Boomrahh 🥵— Sameel Khan 🇵🇰 (@SameelKhan_08) November 27, 2022

Another person shared a slightly different opinion and wrote, “Kindly skip IPL as you missed you the T20 world cup due to the injury. ODI World Cup is coming and keep yourself fit for that, keep yourself fit for international matches, you will have lot of time for these IPLs.”

Kindly skip IPL..since your injury abandoned the team in t20 world cup.50 50 world cup is coming and keep your fitness for that, keep your fitness for international matches, lots of time for these IPLs .— Amit Pandey (@amitKP05) November 28, 2022

One Twitter user wanted Bumrah to make a strong comeback and guide India to World Cup triumph next year.

Yes bumrah. Come back stronger and get worldcup home in home . I am sure if you are there definitely cup is ours w.r.t bowling . Batting also will streamline as there is still 1 year time. Hope India lift. The One day WC this time— sivabharath (@psbtrendz) November 28, 2022

The Gujarat-born cricketer recently shared a video of his intense training session on Instagram. In the video, Bumrah was seen performing several drills at an indoor training facility. “Never easy, but always worth it,” Bumrah wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

In the international circuit, Bumrah was last seen in action during the third T20I against Australia back in September. Bumrah was expected to take part in the next three-match T20I series against South Africa in October, but he was ruled out of the contest due to a back injury.

In Bumrah’s absence, the Indian bowling attack lacked the firepower and experience in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. At the Asia Cup, India crashed out of the tournament at the Super Four stage. India did manage to reach the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup but the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to pick up a wicket in the last-four contest and suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual champions England.

