'Good to Have Debate but End of the Day, The Guy is a Human Being': Ian Bishop Backs KL Rahul

Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has come in support of flamboyant India batter KL Rahul and said that he will find his way to get back in the for. Things have not worked in Rahul’s favour for the past few months as he is struggling to score big runs across formats and have also lost his vice-captaincy. The opening batter struggled in the first two Test matches against Australia which resulted in losing the vice-captaincy for the last two matches.

His form has become the talk of the town as recently, former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra engaged in a war of words regarding Rahul’s place in the side. Prasad feels that Shubman Gill deserves a place in the XI after back-to-back failures from KL Rahul. While Chopra has backed the 29-year-old as he feels he feels bounce back soon.

Bishop said that every cricketer went through such a phase in his/her career and suggested that Rahul’s failure is magnified more because he belongs to a populated country like India.

“I have no comments on the debate. I think it’s part and parcel of every cricketer’s life. I’ve been through it as a player and it’s just that it’s more magnified by a thousand more times that it would be in some countries. That’s because the population size is so big," Ian Bishop told One Cricket.

Rahul has scored just 38 runs in three innings against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as several former cricketers and fans are not happy with the team management for giving him a long rope despite poor performances.

The legendary cricketer feels that some are going personal while debating Rahul’s form and said that he will soon find his groove back across formats.

“Looking from the outside, you sort of think to yourself ‘Ok, it’s good to have debate’ but at the end of the day, the guy is a human being," he added.

“To see his name being trolled through social media is not an easy thing. He is a talented cricketer; he will find his way in different formats will take some time. I don’t want to get into that personal debate. Guys are going personally at each other. That’s not the way it should be. Just talk about it," he added.

