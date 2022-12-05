'Goodness Gracious'-Former Cricketer's 'Unbelievable' Tweet As India Lose Thriller to Bangladesh

India’s loss to Bangladesh by just one run has rattled a few of the former cricketers as it was perhaps heart-shattering to say the least. Rohit Sharma and his men had Bangladesh under the mat as the hosts needed more than 50 runs to avert an impending loss against big brother neighbours in the first ODI in Mirpur. But Mehidy Hasan Miraj turned savior and saw his team through even as Indian fielders continued to give them chance after chance as he led them to a one-wicket win.

The 51-run stand between Miraj and Mustafizur was Bangladesh’s highest 10th wicket partnership and the fourth-highest 10th wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase.

On a track that assisted both seamers and spinners, Indian top-order barring KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) flopped badly to be bowled out for a score below 200.

Furthermore, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesha said he couldn’t believe what he saw on television.

“Goodness gracious. Unbelievable that India found a way to lose this game. Still shaking my head. Well played Bangladesh,” he tweeted.

Goodness gracious. Unbelievable that India found a way to lose this game. Still shaking my head. Well played Bangladesh #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #BANvIND— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) December 4, 2022

India’s fielding errors made all the headlines as first it was Washington Sundar who made a sub-par dive on the outfield to let go a boundary in the initial stages of the game. Then the Tamil Nadu cricketer was again in the firing line of Rohit Sharma as he made no effort of taking a simple catch of Mehidy Hasan with India needing just one wicket to wrap things off. Then off the next ball, Mehidy was given another reprieve when wicket-keeper KL Rahul went for his sitter only to drop it.

Coming back to the match, Bangladesh’s last wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahaman pulled off an absolute heist with a thrilling 51-run stand as India choked during final half an hour to lose a low-scoring opening ODI by one wicket on Sunday.

While India produced yet another poor batting show which saw them get all-out for 186 in 41.2 overs, the bowlers did a splendid job to reduce Bangladesh to 136 for 9 in the 40th over.

However KL Rahul, who was entrusted with keeping duties to fit him and another veteran Shikhar Dhawan in the same XI, dropped an aerial sitter when Bangladesh still needed 32 runs.

Washington Sundar also didn’t go for an easy catch at third man earning the wrath of skipper Rohit Sharma as Miraj (38 not out off 39 balls) along with Mustafizur (10 not out) got the team past the finishing line in exactly 46 overs.

But the total that looked eminently gettable at the break turned into a sizeable one due to lion-hearted efforts from Mohammed Siraj (3/32), Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Washington Sundar (2/17).

Debutant Kuldeep Sen’s (2/37) pace was used to hit him for three sixes — two of them during the slog overs while Deepak Chahar (1/32) despite providing a first-ball breakthrough looked pedestrian towards the end when there was no nip in the air.

In the end, Miraj ensured that hosts didn’t suffer a setback in a game which should have been won with their bowling effort alone.

