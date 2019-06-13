starts in
Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Backs Virat Kohli & Boys to Win World Cup

IANS |June 13, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Backs Virat Kohli & Boys to Win World Cup

Sundar Pichai, Google's Indian-American CEO, feels India and England will lock horns in the final of the ongoing World Cup and said he is 'rooting' for Virat Kohli and Co. to lift the trophy. US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said that the World Cup has the potential to change the world.

"It (ICC World Cup 2019 final) should be (between) England and India. But, you know, Australia and New Zealand, these are all very, very good teams," Pichai told a Washington audience that included Pompeo and top corporate executives from India and the US during the India Ideas Summit of USIBC wherein he received the Global Leadership Award on Wednesday.

USIBC President Nisha Desai Biswal had asked: "Who do you think is going to play the final match?"

Pichai further said that he had tried to adapt to baseball but with little luck. "When I first came here, I tried to kind of adapt to baseball. I have to say it was a bit challenging. In my first game, I was proud because I hit the ball on the back. It's a really good shot in cricket. I was like, well look, what I did. But people didn't appreciate it.

"In cricket when you run, you always take your bat with you. So I also ran between base with my bat as well. So eventually, I realised baseball was a bit difficult. I can adjust on many things, but I'm going to stick to cricket," he shared.

"There is a cricket World Cup going on. It's a wonderful tournament... rooting for India to do well. But there's a lot at stake here," Pichai said.

Commenting on the World Cup, Pompeo said: "I understand that you've been having deep, important conversations among you about one of the most important global events of our day, something with major potential to change the world, deep international events that capture the attention of billions and billions of people. Of course, that's the Cricket World Cup."

Pompeo's speech was part of preparations for his visits to India, Sri Lanka, Japan, and South Korea. The visit will be from June 24-30.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
