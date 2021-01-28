Google CEO Sundar Pichai Welcomes England Cricket Team to His Hometown

The England cricket team is in Chennai for their first and second Test matches in the series. The first Test will be held from February 5-9, while the second Test is scheduled between February 13 and February 17.

Sundar Pichai, who is also a huge cricket fan, welcomed the England cricket team to his hometown Chennai. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that he too wanted to be present in the city for the India-England Test series. He retweeted a video of the team and said that the Test series ‘should be great’. This gesture by Google CEO has once again won netizens’ hearts. The England cricket team too was pleased and reacted to his tweet saying that his hometown is indeed wonderful.

Welcome to my hometown @englandcricket wish was there for the game, should be a great series https://t.co/BNRDOQnnyO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 27, 2021

And a wonderful city it is, Sundar. Enjoy the series! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2021

The England cricket team is in Chennai for their first and second Test matches in the series. The first Test will be held from February 5-9, while the second Test is scheduled between February 13 and February 17. Both the Test matches will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the next two Test matches of the series will be played in Ahmedabad. The two sides will meet in Gujarat for the third Test match from February 24 to February 28 and for the fourth Test, which is scheduled for March 4 to March 8. Both the tests in Gujarat will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Both Indian and English sides are high on confidence as they are both coming to play after a winning series. India defeated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while England on the other hand beat Sri Lanka by 2-0 on their tour. The added benefit that the England team has is the fact that they are already aware of the conditions of the sub-continent. The Indian side will also have some of its strong players back. Quite a few Indian cricketers were absent in the Australia tour due to various reasons. One of the big plus points is that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, will be leading the Indian squad for the match against England.