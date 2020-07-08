Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

35/1 (17.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 39.2 Overs Left Today
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 29, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 July, 2020

1ST INN

Bengal Tigers CC *

99/8 (19.2)

Bengal Tigers CC
v/s
Empire CC
Empire CC

Bengal Tigers CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 July, 2020

1ST INN

Stockholm International Cricket Club *

52/4 (6.3)

Stockholm International Cricket Club
v/s
Varmdo CC
Varmdo CC

Varmdo CC elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Googly Will be my Most Important Weapon in England Tests, Says Yasir Shah

While English conditions are tailor-made for swing bowlers, Yasir said spinners could expect some assistance in August.

Reuters |July 8, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
Googly Will be my Most Important Weapon in England Tests, Says Yasir Shah

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah plans to torment England with the googly and fancies a century against them with the bat in the three-Test series in August, the 34-year-old has said.

Yasir became the fastest bowler to claim 200 test wickets in late 2018 but has not been able to maintain that level of performance since.

With Mushtaq Ahmed coming onboard as Pakistan’s spin bowling coach, Yasir says he has been working on his googly and was happy with the progress.

“My googly is coming out well,” Yasir told reporters from Worcester on Tuesday. “In the two-day match, all the googlies I bowled landed well and spun well. I think it will be my most important weapon.”

While English conditions are tailor-made for swing bowlers, Yasir said spinners could expect some assistance in August.

“Counties usually sign spinners for July to September because in these three months, spinners get help on dry wickets.

“So I am hopeful that the wickets will assist the spinners.”

While he managed only four wickets in the two-test series in Australia last year, Yasir registered his maiden century in Adelaide, which appeared to have whetted his batting appetite.

“I am working on my batting in the nets,” said the tailender.

“When the team needs you, you need to step up. So I do have a target, of scoring a century in England. If I can hit a hundred at Adelaide, I can do it here as well.”

The first Test is scheduled in Manchester from 5 August while Southampton hosts the next two matches of the series, which is to be played in a bio-secure environment and without spectators due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

googlyLeg spinnerPakistan tour of EnglandYasir Shah

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more