Gopalaswami is BCCI Electoral Officer for October 22 Elections

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced on Friday that former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami will be an electoral officer to supervise the long-delayed BCCI elections to be held on October 22 this year.

“On the advise of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, today confirmed Shri N Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as the Electoral Officer to supervise the elections of the BCCI and the Indian Cricketers Association,” the CoA said in a release on Friday.

“Shri N Gopalaswami shall operate from the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai,” the release added.

The CoA had last month announced that the BCCI elections will be held on October 22 under the new board constitution which is based on Lodha Panel reforms.

The state associations are supposed to hold their elections to elect office-bearers by September 14.

The state associations have accepted most of the Lodha reforms which are incorporated in the BCCI constitutions. Both CoA and the amicus have conceded on the strength of the Apex Council of states — going up from proposed nine to 19 members now.

Important Dates

September 14, 2019: Completion of Elections of State Associations

September 30, 2019: Preparation of the electoral roll of nominees qualified for the BCCI elections

October 22, 2019: BCCI elections

