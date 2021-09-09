GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match, September 09, 04:00 pm IST

GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match between Gorkha 11 and Fighters CC: In the 14th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Gorkha 11 will go head-to-head against Fighters CC. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm IST on September 09, Thursday at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Gorkha 11 are enjoying a terrific ride in the T10 Championship. The team is currently atop the standings as they have won both their league matches so far. Gorkha kickstarted their campaign in the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Cartaxo with a victory over Oeiras CC by three wickets. The team followed it up with another victory over Malo CC by nine runs. Coming into the contest on Thursday, Gorkha will be looking to continue its winning streak.

Fighters CC, on the other hand, are experiencing a decent ride. The team has lost two league games while winning as many matches. The team started their campaign with two back-to-back wins. However, they now seem to have lost their plot as Fighters are coming into the match on Thursday after losing their last two games. The franchise will fancy making a comeback on Thursday with a win against the table-toppers.

Ahead of the match between Gorkha 11 and Fighters CC; here is everything you need to know:

GOR vs FIG Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will not be telecasted in India

GOR vs FIG Live Streaming

The match between GOR and FIG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOR vs FIG Match Details

The 14th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will see Gorkha 11 playing against Fighters CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 04:00 pm IST on September 9, Thursday.

GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Imran Rao

Vice-Captain- Imran Khan-II

Suggested Playing XI for GOR vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire

Batsmen: Gagandeep- Singh, Mandeep- Singh Jr, Saddam Hossain Akbory

All-rounders: Imran Khan-II, Balwinder -Singh, Imran Rao

Bowlers: Zohaib Sarwar, Parveen Singh jr, Rahul Bhardwaj

GOR vs FIG Probable XIs:

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Ghimire(wk), Imran Khan-II, Rahul Hudda, Parveen Singh, Amandeep Ghumman, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel, Madhukar Thapa, Saddam Akbory

Fighters CC: Gagandeep Singh, Deepu Mansurpuria, Varinder Virk, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Gavie Dhillon(wk), Mandeep Singh, Imran Rao, Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh

