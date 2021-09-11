GOR vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, September 11, 2:00 pm IST

GOR vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match between Gorkha 11 and Friendship CC: In the 21st match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Gorkha 11 will go head-to-head against Friendship CC. Cartaxo Cricket Ground will host the encounter between Gorkha 11 and Friendship CC at 2:00 pm IST on September 11, Saturday.

Gorkha 11 need to regroup themselves at the earliest to stay relevant in the competition. The team is at the bottom ofthe points table with four points under their belt. Gorkha have played five games so far in the T10 extravaganza, winning two and losing three matches. Gorkha will be low on confidence on Saturday as they lost their last match to Coimbra Knights by five runs.

Just like Gorkha 11, Friendship CC have also succumbed to a poor outing in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021. The team is placed at the second-last position with two wins and three losses. They find themselves at the place ahead of Gorkha due to a better net run rate. Friendship CC needs to make some tough calls as the team has lost their last two games against Coimbra Knights and Fighters CC.

Ahead of the match between Gorkha 11 and Friendship CC; here is everything you need to know:

GOR vs FRD Telecast

The Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC game will not be telecast in India

GOR vs FRD Live Streaming

The match between GOR and FRD will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOR vs FRD Match Details

The 21st match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will see Gorkha 11 playing against Friendship CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 02:00 pm IST on September 11, Saturday.

GOR vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imran Khan-II

Vice-captain: Md Nazrul Islam

Suggested Playing XI for GOR vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Suman Ghimire

Batsmen: Absar Aslam, Md Nazrul Islam, Saddam Hossain Akbory

All-rounders: Md Abdul Motin, Imran Khan-II, Madhukar Thapa, Mohammad Asad-I

Bowlers: Rahul Bhardwaj, Nazmul Hasan, Taher Hossain

GOR vs FRD Probable XIs

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, Lakshman KC, Amandeep Ghumman, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel, Madhukar Thapa, Harjit Bhatia, Suman Ghimire(wk), Imran Khan

Friendship CC: Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana, Sajjad Hossin, Taher Hossain, Ashraful Rupu, Sabbir Hussain, Nazmul Hasan, Md Abdul Motin, Sayful Huda, Mohammad Asad, Mizu Rahman(wk)

