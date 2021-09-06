GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo, September 6, 6:00 pm IST

GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Gorkha 11 and Malo CC Vilamoura ECS T10 Cartaxo:

Gorkha 11 will lock horns with Malo CC Vilamoura on Monday, September 6 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The outing will commence from 6:00 pm IST. This is the first time that the two sides will be meeting each other in the tournament. The two sides would have previously played one match each before their face-off. Gorkha 11 had a match against Oeiras CC and Malo CC Vilamoura faced Friendship CC earlier in the day. Amardeep Singh, Md Shofiqul Islam, Binod Gyawali, Harjit Singh and Moshin Butt from Gorkha 11 are expected to contribute massively to the team while Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Aamer Ikram, Jayesh Popat and Najam Shahzad from Malo have got fans expectations high. In the previous season of the league, Malo CC Vilamoura had managed to win the series after defeating Alvalade CC by 10 wickets on September 25, 2020. It goes without saying that the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 will be putting their best foot forward to defend their title.

All details you need to know about Gorkha 11 and Malo CC Vilamoura match:

GOR vs MAL Telecast

Gorkha 11 vs Malo CC Vilamoura match will not be televised in India.

GOR vs MAL Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed at the Fan code app or website.

GOR vs MAL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, September 6 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground Gorkha 11 Cricket. The game will start at 6:00 pm IST.

GOR vs MAL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: MD Shofiqul Islam

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Adnan Gondal

Suggested Playing XI for GOR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Suman Ghimire, Jayesh Popat

Batsmen – Mian Shahid, Amandeep Singh, Md Shofiqul Islam

All-rounders – Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, MD Shofiqul Islam

Bowlers – Najam Shahzad, Mohsin Butt, Rahul Bharadwaj

GOR vs MAL Probable XIs:

Gorkha 11: Amandeep Ghumman, Charanjeet Singh, Sripal Matta, Md Shofiqul Islam, Lakshman KC, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, MD Shofiqul Islam, Amandeep Singh, Rahul Bharadwaj, Mohsin Butt

Malo CC Vilamoura: Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan-I, Yasir Basir, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Syed Ali Mehdi, Jayesh Popat, Mian Shahid, Aamer Ikram, Amir Zaib

