GOR vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartaxo between Gorkha 11 and Wild Panthers, September 9 02:00 pm IST

GOR vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo Match between Gorkha 11 vs Wild Panthers: Gorkha 11 will square off against Wild Panthers in the 13th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cartaxo on Thursday, September 9 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The European Cricket Series is not televised in India but the scorecard and other updates related to all the games from the tournament is available on the Fan code app and webpage.

Today’s encounter between Gorkha 11 and Wild Panthers will get going at 02:00 pm (IST).So far, Gorkha has played two games this season and won both the encounters and they are also leading the points table.On the other hand, Wild Panthers are placed at the second spot with two wins from as many games and placed at the second spot due to their inferior net run rate compare to Gorkha 11.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Gorkha 11 and Wild Panthers:

GOR vs WLP Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Gorkha 11 and Wild Panthers is not televised in India.

GOR vs WLP Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Gorkha 11 and Wild Panthers can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.

GOR vs WLP Match Details

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between GOR vs WLP will be played on Thursday, September 9 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The match between GOR vs WLP will start at 02:00 pm (IST).

GOR vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Imran Khan-II

Vice-Captain- Azher Andani

Suggested Playing XI for GOR vs WLP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Arslan Naseem

Batsmen: Waqar Nasir, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Azher Andani

All-rounder: Madhukar Thapa, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Dikshit Patel, Imran Khan-II

Bowlers: Parveen Singh jr, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mitul Patel

GOR vs WLP Probable XIs:

Gorkha 11 Predicted Playing XI: Madhukar Thapa©, Suman Ghimire(wk), Imran Khan, Rahul Hudda, Parveen Singh, Amandeep Ghumman, Saddam Akbory, Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel

Wild Panthers Predicted Playing XI: Akshar Patel©, Kishan Suthar(wk), Azhar Andani, Waqar Nasir, Dikshit Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Hardik Patel, Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel

