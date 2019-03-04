Goswami Back on Top of ODI Bowler Rankings

Loading...
Goswami, who last held the top spot in February 2017, claimed eight wickets in the series to play a key role in India's 2-1 series win over England.
Goswami, the most successful bowler in ODIs with 218 wickets, has now spent 1873 days as No. 1 bowler in the 50-over format and is only behind former Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick (2113 days).
Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey, who made a tremendous comeback by picking up eight wickets, has jumped 12 places to occupy the fifth spot in the list. This is the first time since 2010 two India bowlers are in the top five.
The leading run-scorer in the current edition of the ICC Women’s Championship with 837 runs, Smriti Mandhana too had a very good series, scoring 153 runs at an average of 51. With 797 points, the left-handed opener is now 41 points ahead of the second-placed Ellyse Perry. The last time when two Indian were at top of the tables was in 2012 when Mithali Raj and Goswami were the top-ranked batter and bowler respectively.
England's Natalie Sciver, who ended the series as second highest run-getter with 130 runs, advanced 10 slots to reach a career-best fifth place.
India are currently placed second in the ICC Women’s Championship with 16 points, only behind Australia (22 points) who recently whitewashed New Zealand (No. 3, 14 points) 3-0.
England, who are at No. 5 with 12 points, can leapfrog India if they manage to defeat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the upcoming series starting March 16.
First Published: March 4, 2019, 2:56 PM IST