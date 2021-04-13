Got a bit Pigeon-holed in Australia as Sub-continent Specialist After IPL Exploits, Says Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) performance made people in Australia believe that he was a sub-continent specialist. In IPL 2014, Maxwell played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The tournament was hosted in UAE and by far that tournament witnessed one of his finest performance ever.

“I have been a massive beneficiary of the IPL. It is certainly fast-tracked my international T20 career, I have been able to experience the Indian conditions, we had an IPL in Dubai in 2014 and I was able to perform really well over there. After that, I got a bit pigeon-holed in Australia over being a sub-continent specialist. It got me a few ODIs and Test tours which I probably would not have been able to do so if not for the IPL,” said Maxwell in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

He further added, “I still remember chatting with Sachin Tendulkar in my first year at the IPL, the fact the I was an Aussie, I joked with him, I think he liked that. He was brilliant with the sort of way he opened up his world to him. Every year you come to the IPL, it is a massive learning experience.”

In the season opener of IPL 2021, Maxwell made 39 off 28 balls to help RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Maxwell also shared his experience of IPL 2021 auction and how he was added on to the RCB team. “There is actually a funny story, the day of the auction, we were training on the day of the auction in New Zealand while we were in quarantine. Adam Zampa had his RCB hat in his bag and he took out it, and he made sure to send a photo to Virat saying let’s have Maxwell in our team. It was like Zampa saying Virat congratulations, I have already given Maxwell his RCB cap. It all happened really well, it would have looked silly if it did not work out this way. Virat said you guys are idiots after Zampa sent him the picture,” said Maxwell.

He also went on to explain the bond he shares with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He said, “I am certainly looking forward to playing with my little friend (Yuzvendra Chahal). He has already played a few pranks on me since I have been here. We were in the squad together in 2013 while playing for Mumbai Indians so we have been friends for a long time, we have been close ever since and every time we come up against each other, we hug before the game. We always try to have fun and keep smiles on the faces.”

