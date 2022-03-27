'Got Him For as Cheap as Possible': Rishabh Pant Happy to Have David Warner in DC Camp

Delhi Capitals have emerged as one of the stronger teams at the Indian Premier League (IPL) in past few seasons. In 2020, the franchise made it to the final for the first time in their history and have been a consistent performers, finishing among top four in the league stages.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Before entering the fifteenth season, the franchise revamped the team at the mega auction in February. They had released the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan among others after IPL 2021, with an aim to reconstitute a rock-solid unit ahead of a new season.

The rejuvenation process began with the purchase of ace Australian opener David Warner. DC roped him in at a price of Rs 6.25 crore, which was surprisingly low for a player of his stature. It turned out a pocket-friendly deal for them as they managed to purchase the ‘Player of the Tournament’ of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 without having to fight tooth and nail with other teams.

Advertisement

Warner is back to Delhi; a team with which he started his IPL journey in 2009. The lefty has been in great form lately and his presence will boost the DC’s top-order, given the inconsistency of Prithvi Shaw in the recent past.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant is also happy to have Warner on board. During a media interaction ahead of their campaign opener against Mumbai Indians, Pant termed the Australian batter as DC’s one of the ‘biggest buys’ at the players’ auctions.

“See, it’s always exciting to have new players in your team. But at the same time, we are following our process for the last three-four years and that’s really working for us. Yes, David Warner was one of the biggest buys for us at the auctions because we got him for as cheap as possible, in cricket. So yes, we are pretty happy to have him in the team,” said Rishabh while replying to a query from News18.

Warner’s second term with Delhi is likely to help him overcome the forgettable experience he had last year when he was with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Just before the season was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak, he was sacked as SRH captain and was replaced by Kane Williamson. Things took a turn for the worse as he was seen cheering the team from stands in the UAE and cheering for the team, instead of being named in the playing XI.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here