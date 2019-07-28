starts in
days hours mins

Got No Issues Being The Stand In Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Cricketnext Staff |July 28, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
Got No Issues Being The Stand In Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

The presence of Tim Paine as captain of the Test squad and the emergence of Alex Carey in the One-Day International format has meant Matthew Wade is no longer Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper. Wade himself has made peace with the situation, but is pushing ahead for a place in the side as a pure batsman.

Wade last played for Australia in 2017 but a recent strong run of form has forced the selectors to pick him for the Ashes series against England. Wade made 1021 runs at an average of 60.05 in the 2018-19 Sheffield Shield season and then extended the form in Australia A's tour of England, scoring two centuries in four one-dayers and a ton in the four-day match against England Lions.

"I don't feel like I'm pushing for that (wicket-keeper) spot too much anymore,” Wade said. “I think (Carey) is going to be the next wicket-keeper for Australia. I think everyone knows that, it's just a matter of time for that to happen. It's just a luxury that I've played 20 Tests and a lot of one-dayers as a 'keeper that if something happens to Tim on the morning of a Test, then I can stand in and 'keep. I've got no issues there. I've been away for a long time and I am excited to be back.

"I see myself as a batter on this tour. And if there is an opportunity to bat at five or six, wherever it is, I am comfortable to step into it. Fingers crossed I get an opportunity.”

Wade also revealed that he was nearly set to miss the tour of England with Australia A owing to the birth of his baby.

"I was probably going to pass on the Australia A tour because we were going to have the baby and I rang Julia (wife) during the (final) Shield game and basically told her I was a chance to get picked in that Australia A tour and she told me to go. So all credit to her, to be honest. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here."

Wade is a part of Australia's 14-man squad for the first Test against England beginning in Birmingham on August 1.

Alex CareyashesaustraliaEnglandMatthew WadeTim Paine

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more