- 3rd ODI - 07 Jun, 2021Match Ended163/10(49.2) RR 3.3
IRE
NED166/6(45.5) RR 3.62
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
'Government Doesn't Appreciate Athletes' - Sandeep Lamichhane Unhappy After Visa Delay Costs County Stint
Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane will not be taking part in the Vitality T20 Blast in England
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 8, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane will not be taking part in the Vitality T20 Blast in England as he could not get his United Kingdom Visa in time. Lamichhane was supposed to play for Worcestershire Rapids, but has now been replaced by New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi.
Lamichhane took to Facebook live to voice his displeasure.
“I’m not really happy with the situation going around,” Lamichhane said. “I don’t know what’s going wrong. I’m just very much concerned about the future of Nepal cricket and the future of Nepal. I don’t know what’s going to happen here. The government doesn’t appreciate athletes like us.”
On May 25, Lamichhane had tweeted saying there was no clarity on his visa status.
“Any leads in @VFSGlobal Nepal? It’s been more than a month since I applied for my UK visa to participate in #T20Blast & #TheHundred. My flight day is approaching and every time I call the office to get updates, I never get a clear answer. I know these are trying times…..
“and we athletes are just doing our bit to keep the world entertain in these difficult times. Any support on this will be highly appreciated.”
Any leads in @VFSGlobal Nepal? It’s been more than a month since I applied for my UK visa to participate in #T20Blast & #TheHundred. My flight day is approaching and every time I call the office to get updates, I never get a clear answer. I know these are trying times…..
— Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 25, 2021
Lamichhane had to leave Nepal by May 27 to participate in the T20 Blast. He has since got his visa, but it was a bit too late. However, he will play for Oval Invincibles in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.
On June 4, Lamichhane took to Twitter to post: “Too late now”.
Too late now.
— Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) June 4, 2021
Meanwhile, Worcestershire CCC Head Coach Alex Gidman was happy to sign Sodhi.
“It is a really good signing for us, a high class international player of the same skill set (a spinner) that we wanted to bring in as one of our overseas players for the Blast,” said Gidman in a statement.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking