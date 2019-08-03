starts in
Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
India A made a comeback against West Indies A in the second unofficial Test at the Queen’s Park Oval, after half centuries by Priyank Panchal and Mayank Agarwal ensured they remained in the hunt on Day 3.

The opening pair put together a 150-run partnership for the first wicket after K Gowtham’s five wicket haul had bowled West Indies A out for 149, requiring India to chase down 278 runs for victory.

At the start of Day 3, West Indies A were resurrected from 12/4 by a 65-run partnership between Sunil Ambris and Jermaine Blackwood. Even as Blackwood fell soon, 26-year-old Ambris reached his 12th first class fifty. But he didn’t receive much support from the other end as Gowtham ran through the lower order, the last five wickets falling for 29 runs.

Even as Panchal (68) and Agarwal (81) came hard at West Indies A with aggressive shots when the Indian chase began, they were both dismissed in the final hour of play. Raymon Reifer bowled Panchal, while Agarwal was caught by substitute fielder Jahmar Hamilton. Hanuma Vihari was also soon dismissed by Chemar Holder, but Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anmolpreet Singh made sure that the team did not lose any more wickets till stumps.

With 93 more runs required for a victory, batting at 185/3, India A look in a commanding position to seal the series win.

India A vs West Indies Amayank agarwalpriyank panchal

