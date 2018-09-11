Gowtham, Bawne Star as India A Secure Six-wicket Win Over Australia A

Loading...
With the required 55-run target needed in eight overs, India A were pegged back early by the Australian pacers Michael Neser and Chris Tremain, picking up four wickets in under four overs. But Ankit Bawne ensured that the score kept ticking at the other end, playing 18-ball 28 cameo to ensure there were no upsets.
The visitors dominated the first session of the day, with Travis Head and Peter Handscomb continuing their overnight partnership. The duo defied the Indian bowlers making any inroads in the first session, taking Australia A to Lunch at 107/2.
However, Shahbaz Nadeem broke the stand in the second session and the home side capitalized on the opening. Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Krishnappa Gowtham combined to remove the remaining wickets of the away side, who managed to secure a lead of 54 runs before getting bowled out.
Nesser played a brave hand of 17 from an incredible 112 balls before he was finally removed by Gowtham, who was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings, finishing with figures of 3/39.
First Published: September 11, 2018, 5:48 PM IST