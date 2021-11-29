GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Final Check Captain Vice-captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Between Gozo and Atlas UTC Knights November 29, 1:00 PM IST

GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Gozo and Atlas UTC Knights: In the 25th and 26th matches of the ECS T10 Malta, Gozo will be squaring off against Atlas UTC Knights. Marsa Sports Complex will host both the games at 1:00 PM IST and 03:00 PM IST respectively on November 29, Monday.

Gozo will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 on Monday. Though the team will not be much aware of the playing conditions, they have a balanced squad that can cause an upset for Atlas UTC Knights. Indika Thilan Perera and Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque need to deliver on Monday for Gozo to start their campaign on a winning note.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, are occupying second place in the points table with one victory and one abandoned game. UTC Knights’ first game against Marsa was canceled due to rain while they defeated the same opposition in their second game by 15 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gozo and Atlas UTC Knights; here is everything you need to know:

GOZ vs AUK Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Gozo vs Atlas UTC Knights match in India

GOZ vs AUK Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Gozo vs Atlas UTC Knights encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

GOZ vs AUK Match Details

Gozo will be playing against Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Complex at 1:00 PM IST on November 29, Monday.

GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Milton Devasia

Vice-Captain- Basil George

Suggested Playing XI for GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Dileep

Batters: Indika Thilan Perera, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Milton Devasia

All-rounders: Jerin Jacob, Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque

Bowlers: Sujesh Appu, Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Ajeesh Antony

GOZ vs AUK Probable XIs:

Gozo: Senthil Raj, Indika Thilan Perera, Milton Devasia, Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon, Sajan Varghese, Dominic Jutin, Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque

Atlas UTC Knights: Avinash Dileep (wk), Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Al Ameen Abdul, Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Sarath Babu, Manoj Salikumar, Akashlal Ramesan, Justin Shaju, Sujesh Appu (c)

