GOZ vs OVR Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 match, June 23, 04:30 pm IST

GOZ vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Gozo and Overseas: Match 35 and 36 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will witness Gozo squaring off against the Overseas. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 23, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm IST respectively.

Gozo desperately need a win in the ECS T10 Malta. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from six league games. Since the tournament is heading towards its business days, Gozo needs to win all their upcoming four league matches to qualify for the playoffs. They will be entering the contest against Overseas after registering a defeat in the hands of Mater Dei by six wickets.

Overseas, on the other hand, have secured victory in two out of four league games. They are sitting at the third position on Group B points table. The franchise started its run in the T10 competition with two victories against Mater Dei. However, they were defeated by the table-toppers Super Kings in the next two encounters. Overseas will be hoping for a win against Gozo to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Gozo and Overseas; here is everything you need to know:

GOZ vs OVR Telecast

The Gozo vs Overseas match will not be broadcasted in India.

GOZ vs OVR Live Streaming

The match between GOZ vs OVR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

GOZ vs OVR Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Gozo and Overseas at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 23, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 07:00 pm IST.

GOZ vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Milton Devasia

Vice-Captain- Callum Burke

Suggested Playing XI for GOZ vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clyde Palmer, Ajeesh Antony

Batsmen: Andrew Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Milton Devasia

All-rounders: Jurg Hirschi, Callum Burke, Senthil Raj

Bowlers: David Marks, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar

GOZ vs OVR Probable XIs:

Gozo: Milton Devasia, Sandeep Sasikumar, Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Janak Bhandari, Jerin Jacob (c), Basil Scaria, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony, Rajeesh Jawaharlal (wk), Saikumar Nellikkunnu

Overseas: Clyde Palmer (wk), Christo Viljoen, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Jurg Hirschi (c), David Marks, Gerald Sant, Aron Oulton, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Andrew Naudi

