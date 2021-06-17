GOZ vs SKI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 17, 12:30 PM IST Thursday

GOZ vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Gozo and Super Kings: Gozo will square off against the Super Kings in the 13th and 14th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 17, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively.

Gozo will be making their debut in the European Cricket Series (ECS) with the match against the Super Kings on Thursday. They are a relatively new side and hardly have any cricket experience under their belt. Though not much is expected for Gozo in their first ECS game, they can spring a surprise by causing an upset for the table-toppers.

Super Kings, on the other hand, got off to a flying start in the competition. They won their first two matches against Swieqi United by 77 and 27 runs respectively. After two stunning performances, the Super Kings are proudly sitting at the top of the Group B points table. They will start the game against Gozo as favorites.

Ahead of the match between Gozo and Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

GOZ vs SKI Telecast

The Gozo vs Super Kings match will not be broadcast in India.

GOZ vs SKI Live Streaming

The match between GOZ vs SKI is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOZ vs SKI Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Gozo and Super Kings at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 17, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

GOZ vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amar Sharma

Vice-Captain - Aji Wilson

Suggested Playing XI for GOZ vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Affy Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi

Batsmen: Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Gurjeet Singh

All-rounders: Aji Wilson, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath

Bowlers: Basil Scaria, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq

GOZ vs SKI Probable XIs

Gozo: Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob (C), Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Milton Devasia (WK), Renju Ravi

Super Kings: Gurjeet Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Amar Sharma (C), Hasheem Shahzad, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi, Yash Singh

