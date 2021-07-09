GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction And Team News: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 3rd T20I, July 9, 5:30 PM IST Friday

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Germany Women and France Women: Germany Women will lock horns with France Women in the third T20 International of the five-match series at 05:30 pm IST on July 09, Friday at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld. Entering the third T20 International, France Women will be hoping for a victory to stay relevant in the game.
The first and second T20 Internationals ended with Germany stamping their authority. Germany won the first match by nine wickets while they secured victory in the second T20 International by eight wickets.
While France’s bowling unit has done a decent job, it is the batting line-up that needs to set up and take responsibility.
Ahead of the match between Germany Women and France Women; here is everything you need to know:
GR-W vs FR-W Telecast
The Germany Women vs France Women match will not be televised in India.
GR-W vs FR-W Live Streaming
The match between GR-W vs FR-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.
GR-W vs FR-W Match Details
The third T20 International of the five-match series between Germany Women and France Women will be played on July 09, Friday at 05:30 pm IST at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld.
GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Anuradha Doddaballapur
Vice-Captain - Christina Gough
Suggested Playing XI for GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Karthika Vijayaraghavan
Batsmen: Christina Gough, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King
All-rounders: Anuradha Doddaballapur, Anna Healey, Sharanya Sadarangani
Bowlers: Emmanuelle Brelivet, Emma Bargna, Bianca Maes Loch, Cindy Breteche
GR-W vs FR-W Probable XIs
Germany Women: Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Annie Bierwisch, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Bianca Maes Loch
France Women: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy Mc Geown, Thea Graham, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Emma Chance, Marie Violleau, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Magali Marchello, Cindy Breteche
