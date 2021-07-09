GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction And Team News: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 3rd T20I, July 9, 5:30 PM IST Friday

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Germany Women and France Women: Germany Women will lock horns with France Women in the third T20 International of the five-match series at 05:30 pm IST on July 09, Friday at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld. Entering the third T20 International, France Women will be hoping for a victory to stay relevant in the game.

The first and second T20 Internationals ended with Germany stamping their authority. Germany won the first match by nine wickets while they secured victory in the second T20 International by eight wickets.

While France’s bowling unit has done a decent job, it is the batting line-up that needs to set up and take responsibility.

Ahead of the match between Germany Women and France Women; here is everything you need to know:

GR-W vs FR-W Telecast

The Germany Women vs France Women match will not be televised in India.

GR-W vs FR-W Live Streaming

The match between GR-W vs FR-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

GR-W vs FR-W Match Details

The third T20 International of the five-match series between Germany Women and France Women will be played on July 09, Friday at 05:30 pm IST at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld.

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Anuradha Doddaballapur

Vice-Captain - Christina Gough

Suggested Playing XI for GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Karthika Vijayaraghavan

Batsmen: Christina Gough, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King

All-rounders: Anuradha Doddaballapur, Anna Healey, Sharanya Sadarangani

Bowlers: Emmanuelle Brelivet, Emma Bargna, Bianca Maes Loch, Cindy Breteche

GR-W vs FR-W Probable XIs

Germany Women: Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Annie Bierwisch, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Bianca Maes Loch

France Women: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy Mc Geown, Thea Graham, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Emma Chance, Marie Violleau, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Magali Marchello, Cindy Breteche

