GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Women’s International, July 10 2:30 PM IST

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Germany Women and France Women Women’s International:The Germany Women have registered three back to back wins against France Women in the series. The two sides are scheduled to meet on Saturday, July 10 at the National Performance Center in Krefeld. France have already lost the five-match tournament.

In the latest match on July 8, they were beaten by 65 runs. The losing side were only able to make 67 runs at the loss of 10 wickets in 19 overs. Germany,on the other hand, managed a score of 132 runs at the loss of four wickets. The highest run scorer from the team was Janet Ronalds who hit 35 runs from 31 balls including 3 4s. She was also awarded with Player of the Match title.

Ahead of the match between Germany Women and France Women here is everything you need to know:

GR-W vs FR-W Telecast

The Germany Women vs France Women match will not be broadcasted India.

GR-W vs FR-WLive Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match online through Fancode app and website.

GR-W vs FR-W Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 10 at National Performance Center in Krefeld. The game will start at 02:30 PM IST.

GR-W vs FR-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Anna Healey

Vice-Captain: Anuradha Doddaballapur

Suggested Playing XI for GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Karthika Vijayaraghavan

Batsmen – Christina Gough, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King

All-rounders – Anuradha Doddaballapur, Anna Healey, Sharanya Sadarangani, Poppy McGeown

Bowlers – Stephanie Frohnmayer, Emma Bargna, Cindy Breteche

GR-W vs FR-W Probable XIs

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Christina Gough, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Suzanne McAnanama Brereton, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Anna Healey, Verena Stolle.

France Women: Sabine Baron, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, Irma Vrignaud.

