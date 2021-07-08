GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s T20I series, July 8 02:30 pm IST

Germany Women vs France Women Dream11, GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Latest Update, GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Win, GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 App, GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 2021, GR-W vs FR-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Live Streaming

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's Women’s T20I series Match between Germany Women vs France Women:

Germany Women will be up against France Women on Thursday in the opening T20I match of the five-match series. All the five-match T20I series between Germany and France will be held at the National Performance Center in Krefeld and it will kick off at 02:30 pm (IST).

The German team made their T20I debut in June 2019 and ever since then they have played 13 games in the shortest format of the game. Germany Women have won nine out of their first 13 games and were bettered in just four games.

The best bowling figure in the German team is registered by their skipper Anuradha Doddaballapur. She had registered 5/1 for Germany against Austria in August 2020.

On the other hand, France Women have played just six T20I since their debut in this format and won five of them.

The France Women have been doing exceptionally well in this format and will look to continue their hard work when they next face Germany Women on Thursday.

Ahead of the Women’s T20I series match between Germany Women and France Women; here is everything you need to know:

GR-W vs FR-W Telecast

The match between GR-W vs FR-W is not televised in India

GR-W vs FR-W Live Streaming

The match between GR-W vs FR-W can be live-streamed on FanCode app and European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

GR-W vs FR-W Match Details

The match between GR-W vs FR-W will be played on Thursday, July 8 at the National Performance Center, Krefeld. The game between GR-W vs FR-W will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

GR-W vs FR-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Emmanuelle Brelivet

Vice-captain: Anuradha Doddaballapur.

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sharanya Sadarangani

Batsmen: Sabin Baron, Tara Britton, Jennifer King, Janet Ronalds

All-Rounders: Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Poppy McGeown

Bowlers: Milena Beresford, Annie Bierwisch, Emma Bargna.

GR-W vs FR-W probable playing XI:

Germany Women Predicted Playing XI: Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Suzanne McAnanama Brereton, Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Christina Gough, Annie Bierwisch, Milena Beresford, Anna Healey, Sharanya Sadarangani (wk), Emma Bargna.

France Women Predicted Playing XI: Tara Britton, Irma Vrignaud (wk), Sabine Lieury, Maelle Cargouet, Thea Graham, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Emmanuelle Chauveau, Jennifer King, Cindy Breteche, Poppy McGeown, Sabin Baron.

