GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers match, August 27, 2:00 PM IST

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers between Germany Women and France Women:

The fifth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 will witness a high-voltage match between Germany Women and France Women. La Manga Club in Cartagena will host the game on August 27, Friday at 2:00 PM IST.

Germany Women had a dismal start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021. The team lost their first match in the competition against Ireland Women by 164 runs. It was Germany’s batting unit that suffered an annihilation as they could score only 32 runs in their 20 overs. With a loss in their first match, Germany Women are reeling at rock bottom in the points table.

France Women also had a similar start to the Championship. France ended up on the wrong side of the result in their first match against Netherlands Women by nine wickets. France are placed a position ahead of Germany due to a better net run rate. Coming into the contest on Friday, both Germany Women and France Women will be hoping for redemption.

Ahead of the match between Germany Women and France Women; here is everything you need to know:

GR-W vs FR-W Telecast

The Germany Women vs France Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

GR-W vs FR-W Live Streaming

The match between GR-W vs FR-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GR-W vs FR-W Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will be played between Germany Women and France Women at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 27, Friday at 2:00 PM IST.

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jennifer King

Vice-Captain- Anuradha Doddaballapur

Suggested Playing XI for GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Karthika Vijayaraghavan

Batsmen: Stephanie Frohnmayer, Janet Ronalds, Jennifer King

All-rounders: Sharanya Sadarangani, Poppy Mc Geown, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough,

Bowlers: Bianca Maes Loch, Marie Violleau, Thea Graham

GR-W vs FR-W Probable XIs:

Germany Women: Emma Bargna, Anne Bierwisch, Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Peris Wadenpohl, Janet Ronalds, Bianca Maes Loch, Sharanya Sadarangani, Stephanie Frohnmayer

France Women: Emma Chance, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Jennifer King, Poppy Mc Geown, Thea Graham, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Tracy Rodriquez, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Marie Violleau, Cindy Breteche

