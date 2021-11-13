GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 13, 12:00 AM IST

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Gracia and Catalunya CC: Gracia will be hosting Catalunya CC in the 24th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The two teams will play against each other at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

Catalunya CC haven’t been up to the mark in the ECS Barcelona 2021. The team has secured victory in just one league match out of five games. The team is currently third in the standings with five points to their name. Going forward, Catalunya will be hoping to change their fortunes.

Gracia are a team to beat in the Championship. The team is unbeatable in the league so far as they defeated Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell in their first two games. Gracia are on a two-match winning streak and they will be hoping to make it three on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Gracia and Catalunya CC; here is everything you need to know:

GRA vs CTL Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Gracia vs Catalunya CC match in India

GRA vs CTL Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Gracia vs Catalunya CC encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

GRA vs CTL Match Details

Gracia will be playing against Catalunya CC at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shaukat Shahbaz

Vice-Captain- Kuldeep Lal

Suggested Playing XI for GRA vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Gurwinder Bajwa, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Shaukat Shahbaz, Heera Mahey

Bowlers: Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Syed Sherazi

GRA vs CTL Probable XIs:

Gracia: Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal(wk), Heera Mahey©, Trilochan Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwant Thakur, Sandeep Singh

Catalunya CC: Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Muhammad Armghan Khan©, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Ameer Abdullah, Razaqat Ali, Harkamal Singh, Khaled Kaleemv, Shaukat Shahbaz, Rauf Zaman(wk)

