GRA vs PUW dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 between Gracia and Punjab Warriors November 02, 12:00 AM IST

GRA vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Gracia and Punjab Warriors: The ECS Barcelona 2021 will get underway from November 01 with the final of the league scheduled on November 20. Nine teams namely Gracia, Punjab Warriors, Gracia, Fateh, Falco, Catalunya Tigers, Catalunya CC, Hawks, and Montcada Royal will be fighting against each other to win the elite T10 trophy. All the league matches of the tournament will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground.

Gracia will be playing their first match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 on Tuesday as they will be squaring off against Punjab Warriors. Gracia have a balanced squad at their disposal. The team will be hoping for standout performances from their experienced players including Gurwinder Bajwa and Shubhdeep Deb to start the league on a winning note.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, will be at an advantage as they will be accustomed to the surface and the playing conditions. The team will be coming into the Tuesday contest after locking horns with Hira Sabadell in their first game.

Ahead of the match between Gracia and Punjab Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

GRA vs PUW Telecast

The Gracia vs Punjab Warriors game will not be telecast in India

GRA vs PUW Live Streaming

The match between Gracia and Punjab Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRA vs PUW Match Details

The second match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 will see Gracia playing against Punjab Warriors at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 02, Tuesday.

GRA vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tejpal Singh Tajveer

Vice-Captain- Shubhdeep Debb

Suggested Playing XI for GRA vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gurwinder Bajwa, Jagdeep Singh

Batters: Shubhdeep Debb, Gurjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh

All-rounders: Paramjit Singh, Tejpal Singh Tajveer, Manpreet Singh

Bowlers: Abhishek Borikar, Trilochan Singh, Tarandeep Singh

GRA vs PUW Probable XIs:

Gracia: Gurwinder Bajwa (wk), Kuldeep Lal, Shubhdeep Deb, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manpreet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Manish Manwani, Abhishek Borikar, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Goldy Jaswal

Punjab Warriors: Paramjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh Tajveer, Tarandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Paramvir Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Tajinder Singh, Charanjeet Singh

