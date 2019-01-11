Graeme Cremer Takes ‘Temporary’ Break From Cricket

Loading...
The former Zimbabwe skipper has relocated from Harare to Dubai, where his wife works as a pilot, to look after his children.
"With my wife always away flying, I now have a full-time job looking after the kids and settling them into this new environment," the 32-year-old said. "I am hoping this may only be temporary, so I may be able to commute back and forth to Zimbabwe, but who knows what the future holds... that's all I can say at this stage.
"But while I am away I wish Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best in what's to come, and I hope to join the boys again in the future."
Givemore Makoni, Zimbabwe Cricket's managing director, appreciated Cremer's contribution to the country’s cricket.
"Your wickets, numbers and everything you have contributed to our game speak for themselves and we as ZC are proud of you," Makoni said. "Your services will be greatly missed but we hope to have you in our national colours again soon. In the meantime, we send our best wishes to you and your family."
Having made his international debut in 2005, Cremer played 19 Tests, 96 ODIs and 29 T20Is, picking up 57, 119 and 35 wickets in the respective formats.
