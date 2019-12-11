Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 11 December, 2019

2ND INN

India

240/3 (20.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

17/2 (3.0)

West Indies need 224 runs in 101 balls at 13.30 rpo
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

202/5 (68.1)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

2ND INN

Cumilla Warriors

173/7 (20.0)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers*

66/8 (13.2)

Rangpur Rangers need 108 runs in 40 balls at 16.2 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Graeme Smith Becomes Acting Director of Cricket of South African Cricket

Former Test captain Graeme Smith on Wednesday agreed to become Cricket South Africa's director of cricket – but only in an acting capacity.

AFP |December 11, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
Graeme Smith Becomes Acting Director of Cricket of South African Cricket

Johannesburg: Former Test captain Graeme Smith on Wednesday agreed to become Cricket South Africa's director of cricket – but only in an acting capacity.

In a brief statement, CSA said it had reached an agreement with Smith for a three-month appointment until the start of the next season of the Indian Premier League, which is expected to start in March.

The announcement came 15 days before the first of four Test matches against England, starting in Centurion on December 26.

Smith's appointment came against a background of crisis in South African cricket. Chief executive Thabang Moroe was suspended on charges of misconduct last week but the board, led by president Chris Nenzani, refused to heed widespread calls to resign.

The South African Cricketers' Association, which represents the country's professional players, on Monday repeated its call for the board to resign. SACA said it was prepared to deal with acting chief executive Jacques Faul – but not with any members of the board.

Although Smith's exact role was not made clear in the statement, he will have to move quickly to appoint a selection panel and coaching staff ahead of the England series.

Smith, 38, captained South Africa in 108 Tests – a world record – between 2003 and his retirement in 2014. He also captained a World XI in a one-off Test against Australia in 2005/06. South Africa won 53 of the matches in which he was captain.

The CSA statement quoted Faul as being "delighted" that Smith had agreed terms.

"Obviously Graeme has had his concerns during the course of the last few months but I am pleased to say we have overcome those concerns and I look forward to working with him to urgently address pressing cricket matters."

Smith said: "I've publicly stated a number of times that I would love to assist CSA in this difficult time, particularly in developing this new role of director of cricket. I'm still as passionate about South African cricket as I ever was and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the role. There is a lot of work to be done in the next few weeks and months and my objective will always be to make a positive impact during my tenure."

Faul added: "Graeme is statistically the most successful Test captain in the history of the game. He is a natural leader and his knowledge of the game is second to none. To have him on board to work with the professional cricket arm of CSA, as well as the cricketing pipeline, which is so vital for our game, is a massive shot in the arm for CSA during this period."

str/pb

Cricket South Africadirector of cricketGraeme Smith

Related stories

Attention Needs to be on Cricket If South Africa Are to be Great Again: Faf du Plessis
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 12:56 PM IST

Attention Needs to be on Cricket If South Africa Are to be Great Again: Faf du Plessis

CSA Name Jacques Faul as Acting CEO, Greame Smith in Line for Director of Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 9:04 PM IST

CSA Name Jacques Faul as Acting CEO, Greame Smith in Line for Director of Cricket

James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow Return for England Tour of South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 6:32 PM IST

James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow Return for England Tour of South Africa

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more