Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Graeme Smith Elected MCC Honorary Life Member

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has been elected an Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodians of the game's law.

PTI |October 23, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Graeme Smith Elected MCC Honorary Life Member

London: Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has been elected an Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodians of the game's law.

The MCC took to Twitter to announce the membership.

"MCC has today announced the election of @OfficialCSA legend @GraemeSmith49 as an Honorary Life Member of the Club," the MCC tweeted on Tuesday.

Smith, who has an impressive record in One-Day International cricket for his country, scoring 6,989 runs including ten centuries, expressed his excitement on being bestowed upon the honour.

"Thank you @HomeOfCricket and the MCC for this incredible honour. I have so many amazing memories there and I'm excited to share more with you in the future," Smith tweeted.

The former batsman became South Africa's youngest ever captain at 22, and went on to enjoy a monumental Test Match career. He struck 27 centuries amongst his 9,265 career runs.

Named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 2004, Smith secured a second place on the Honours Board in 2008, hitting a century at the Home of Cricket in the drawn Test with England.

His first tour of England in 2003 became memorable for his two double-centuries in the first two Tests of the series - the second of which came at Lord's and broke the record for the highest individual score by an overseas player.

His 259 beat Sir Donald Bradman's 73-year record and wrote himself into Lord's folklore.

Former Australian off-spinner Tim May was also awarded Honorary Life Membership in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.

The pair follow Paul Collingwood, AB de Villiers, Mitchell Johnson and Adrian Morgan in being awarded Honorary Life Membership of MCC this year.

Graeme SmithmccSmith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more