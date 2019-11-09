Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 November, 2019

2ND INN

West Indies

247/9 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Afghanistan
Afghanistan*

137/5 (32.1)

Afghanistan need 111 runs in 107 balls at 6.22 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Lucknow

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Nagpur VG

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201918:00 IST

Graeme Smith in Contention to Become South Africa's First Director of Cricket

Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africa's first director of cricket, a post created after the country's group-stage exit from the World Cup.

PTI |November 9, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
Graeme Smith in Contention to Become South Africa's First Director of Cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africa's first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the country's group-stage exit from the World Cup.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top job alongside two other contenders -- the suspended interim director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl, and former national selector Hussein Manack, both of whom were also interviewed.

One of South Africa's finest captains, the 38-year-old Smith could emerge as the figure the embattled team looks up to for a revival in its fortunes.

The director will be responsible for overseeing all cricket played under Cricket South Africa's ambit, which includes the national teams, high-performance, age-group structures, and the domestic set-up.

The national team has struggled to fill the voids created by the retirements of top players such as AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel.

The Proteas won three matches and lost five in the World Cup, finishing in seventh position in the 10-team tournament in the United Kingdom.

They had also lost to Sri Lanka in a home Test series earlier this year, the first time ever that they have lost a Test series against an Asian side in South Africa.

Smith played 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20s for South Africa before retiring in 2014. The position is expected to be filled by the end of this month.

Cricket South Africadirector of cricketGraeme SmithSouth AfricaSouth African Cricket Team

Related stories

Proteas Captain Du Plessis Calls For Coaching 'Clarity'
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 6:38 PM IST

Proteas Captain Du Plessis Calls For Coaching 'Clarity'

Not Merely Transition, South African Cricket Faces Complete Overhaul
Firdose Moonda | August 13, 2019, 5:37 PM IST

Not Merely Transition, South African Cricket Faces Complete Overhaul

Hashim Amla Takes Kolpak Route, Joins Surrey for Two Years
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 7:33 PM IST

Hashim Amla Takes Kolpak Route, Joins Surrey for Two Years

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Nagpur VG

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more