Graeme Smith Labels David Warner as a 'Fool' After Durban Fiasco

Smith also added that Lyon's celebrations at AB de Villiers' dismissal were a bit over the top and that he might regret it later on in the series.
“The Aussies were pretty fired up at that time pushing for a victory,” Smith told cricket.com.au in Durban.
“But he (Lyon) is an experienced cricketer. I think he’ll probably say it was unnecessary himself. We’ve got used to Davey over the years. I think the less interest you take in him the better. He can be a bit of a fool at times. It’s best just to let him be,” Smith added.
He also said on Twitter that Warner has crossed personal boundaries with South Africa many time before.
Gilly- Warner crossed many personal boundaries with the South Africans, so we can’t be surprised when there is eventually a reaction. If players are happy to give it,they have to be prepared to take it,too. On both sides!— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) March 5, 2018
But agreed not a good look. #SAvsAUS https://t.co/obTo0GO2H8
💯 % with you bud! Im well thx and you Gilly? hope to catch up soon ... 🔥🍻 https://t.co/1vYHuYu4SF— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) March 5, 2018
Australia wrapped up a 118-run win on the fifth day of the first Test against South Africa on Monday but the result is likely to be overshadowed by an ugly bust-up between David Warner and Quinton de Kock.
It took Australia 18 minutes and 22 balls to claim the last South African wicket when De Kock swung across the line and was leg before wicket to Josh Hazlewood for 83. South Africa were bowled out for 298, adding five runs to their overnight total of 293 for nine. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
Just before the rapid conclusion of the match, however, video footage emerged showing Aussie firebrand Warner pointing and directing a verbal barrage at De Kock during Sunday's play at Kingsmead before he was restrained and pulled away by his teammates. The incident reportedly took place as the players were returning to their dressing rooms at tea.
First Published: March 5, 2018, 3:46 PM IST