Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166/9 (54.4)

New Zealand trail by 250 runs, MIN. 67.2 Overs Left Today
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 90.1 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Graeme Smith the 'Ideal Candidate' to Lead South Africa into New Dawn: Jacques Faul

Former captain Graeme Smith is the ideal candidate for the role of director of cricket, says acting Cricket South Africa (CAS) chief executive Jacques Faul.

Reuters |December 14, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Graeme Smith the 'Ideal Candidate' to Lead South Africa into New Dawn: Jacques Faul

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is the ideal candidate for the role of director of cricket for the home series against England that starts later this month, according to acting Cricket South Africa (CAS) chief executive Jacques Faul.

CSA announced the interim appointment of Smith on Wednesday and he will stay in the role for a three-month period up until the Indian Premier League.

Faul has told Reuters in an exclusive interview that he believes the most successful captain in test history is the perfect man to move them forward on the pitch after a turbulent few months.

Smith, who publicly expressed reservations about taking the position amid governance concerns at CSA, will not commit on paper beyond the IPL, but Faul, who has been tasked with steadying the organisation, is confident he will stay on once the recent chaos that has engulfed CSA dissipates.

“You can’t blame him for feeling this way,” Faul said.

“There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, but the intention is definitely to go beyond the next few months. I think he wants to see the stability return (to CSA) first.

“He is someone who has a lot of credibility and an excellent reputation ... but if he is happy then I think he will definitely be willing to give it a go longer-term.”

CSA has been beset with accusations of poor governance that led to the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe, the resignation of four independent board members and criticism from sponsors.

Faul said Smith, who captained South Africa in 108 tests, will drive the team’s on-field performance and ticks every box.

“What we need with Graeme is a hardened international cricketer to guide us. He is also a natural leader, people look up to him, he is decisive in decision-making, a credible person and is assertive.

“If you were to profile the ideal candidate to get the team back on the right road, it would be Graeme.”

Smith will seek in the new role to turn around the fortunes of an ailing side, who have lost their last five tests in a row to Sri Lanka and India, two of which were by an innings.

He will announce his coaching structure and support staff for the England tour on Saturday, ahead of the first of Four tests that starts on Dec. 26.

Cricket South AfricacsaCSA directorGraeme SmithJacques Faul

Related stories

Graeme Smith Becomes Acting Director of Cricket of South African Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 8:13 PM IST

Graeme Smith Becomes Acting Director of Cricket of South African Cricket

Cricket South Africa Lurching From Crisis to Crisis Ahead of England Series
Cricketnext Staff | December 4, 2019, 3:34 PM IST

Cricket South Africa Lurching From Crisis to Crisis Ahead of England Series

Quinton de Kock Open to Lead South Africa in T20Is in Future
Cricketnext Staff | November 4, 2019, 8:03 PM IST

Quinton de Kock Open to Lead South Africa in T20Is in Future

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more